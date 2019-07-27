Who’s your favourite Falkirk local hero?

Larbert-born vintage comedy star James Finlayson has been honoured with a street name in his home town, and his name also appears on a plaque - but some argue he should be honoured with a more conspicuous permanent tribute to his stunning lifetime achievement.
It could be vintage-era Laurel and Hardy co-star James Finlayson (born in Larbert) - or legendary piper Donald Shaw Ramsay - to name just two.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is accepting entries for this year’s commemorative plaque scheme until the end of the month, with the aim of acknowledging noteworthy individuals from Scottish public life whose contribution deserves a permanent memorial.

Since launching in 2012, the Commemorative Plaque scheme has seen a range of influential Scots remembered, including explorers, inventors, artists, poets and politicians.

People whose memory was honoured with plaques during 2018 included abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Christian Maclagan, believed to be Scotland’s first female archaeologist.

Neil Gregory, Deputy Head of Engagement at HES, said: “As well as a way of celebrating Scotland’s luminaries, the plaque scheme is an important opportunity to shine a light on those lesser-known figures from Scotland’s history and bring their stories to national consciousness.

“As traditional methods of commemoration have not always best reflected the diversity of Scotland’s population, we’re particularly keen to receive nominations for figures from our minority communities”.

Nominations for this year’ scheme close on Friday, August 30, after which an independent panel will select the successful applicants.For more information about the scheme, and to submit a nomination, visit https://www.historicenvironment.scot/about-us/what-we-do/commemorative-plaque-scheme/