War baby Tracy makes her debut

A mum lovingly holds her new-born baby but her joy is tinged with concern ... for dad Andy is serving with the British Armed Forces task force in the Falkland Islands.

But, on Friday, the worry of having a husband at war was forgotten as baby Tracy bounced into the world weighing 7lb 5oz.

And mum Johanna Bell (20) sent a message of love to husband, Private Andy Bell: ‘‘I hope and pray you will return safely.’’

In this composite picture Andy, so far away, seems to look on as mum cuddles his daughter.

Andy (20) of Carmuirs Drive, Camelon, is on board the troop ship ‘‘Queen Elizabeth 2’’ near the Falkland Islands.