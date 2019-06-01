Trinity Church to open for Battle of Falkirk day

A Falkirk history and heritage group say they’re delighted the town’s historic church will be open during next month’s annual 1298 Battle of Falkirk commemoration.

The Society of John de Graeme is based around the memory of a prominent knight who was among the many to die in the disastrous encounter with the forces of England’s Edward I, and his tomb is in Trinity’s churchyard.

Also buried in the same tomb is the Young Glengarry, a Jacobite chieftain killed by an accidental shot after leading his 800 clansmen to victory the previous day in the 1746 Second Battle of Falkirk.

A spokesperson for the Society said: “We are pleased to announce that Falkirk Trinity Church have joined the Battle of Falkirk 1298 event - the Kirk is a marvellous setting”.

“The full church will be open on the day, including their cafe - wander in an have a look at the history of the Kirk, enjoy the historic exhibition, and grab a wee bite to eat.

This year’s event is on July 20.