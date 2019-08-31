Tribute to legendary Jim at Bo’ness Revival spectacular

The grounds of Kinneil Estate will reverberate to the throbbing engines of magnificent classic cars this weekend, as the 2019 Bo’ness Revival and Hillclimb gets underway.

The legendary Jim Clark is the theme of this year’s event, as it’s 60 years since the double Formula 1 World Champion competed in Bo’ness.

Special events include a unique hillclimb category for makes of cars specifically driven by Jim Clark and the Jim Clark Road Tour, running from Bo’ness to the newly reopened Jim Clark Museum at Duns.

There’s also a Cavalcade Run of Jim Clark display cars - among this year’s entries are a Porsche 356 similar to the one Clark drove at Bo’ness in 1959 and a DKW Auto Union that he used in one of his first ever races.

Tomorrow the Bo’ness Classic takes with more than 500 cars of all ages taking part.

Special guests Doug Niven, Jim Clark’s cousin, and Eric Dymock, who wrote what’s reckoned the definitive biography of Jim Clark, will judge many of the best cars in class.

The Live Arena, meanwhile, will be hosted by classic car expert Wayne Scott.

There’s full detail on times, ticket prices etc at http://www.bonessrevival.co.uk/