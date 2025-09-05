Scotland retro: 34 intoxicating photos of popular pub landlords and landladies from the 80s to the noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:14 BST

Let’s raise a glass to these fine men and women who have kept the beer flowing at much-loved pubs around Scotland over the years.

This retro photo gallery celebrates the hardworking landlords and landladies at watering holes around the nation from the 80s to the noughties.

These popular characters have played a vital role in their communities, providing a place not just to drink but to meet old friends and make new ones.

Some have long since retired, but others are still maintaining order and keeping spirits high at their pubs and bars.

The pubs pictured include one named among the 40 best in the world, another that famously featured in a movie, and a third in a stunning converted bank building.

The landlords and landladies are pictured, in many cases, with their punters.

One is seen celebrating after hitting the jackpot, another is celebrating her nomination for the Innkeeper of the Year award, and a third is seen posing with an intriguing find.

These fascinating photos also feature a pub that was forced to close after being hit by a van, which jammed its door shut, and another that led the way and became one of the first pubs to ban smoking.

They also tell the amusing story of how clueless marketing chiefs once sent World Cup promotional material for England to the bemused landlord of a proud Scottish pub.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and do you recognise any of the landlords and landladies pictured?

If you enjoyed these photos, you might like this look back at pubs and bars around Scotland in the 90s.

Landlady Mary Moriarty at the Port O' Leith pub, in 1998, after it reached the Scottish shortlist in the British Community Pub of the Year Awards.

1. Port O' Leith

Landlady Mary Moriarty at the Port O' Leith pub, in 1998, after it reached the Scottish shortlist in the British Community Pub of the Year Awards. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Andrea Annett, licensee and landlady of The Counting House pub, in the former Bank of Scotland, on George Square, Glasgow, in 1996

2. Counting House

Andrea Annett, licensee and landlady of The Counting House pub, in the former Bank of Scotland, on George Square, Glasgow, in 1996 | TSPL

Photo Sales
Landlord Kenny Gibson outside the Black Bull Hotel, on Main Street, Straiton, Ayrshire, in 1999. The Black Bull was Benny's Bar in the film 'The Match'.

3. Black Bull

Landlord Kenny Gibson outside the Black Bull Hotel, on Main Street, Straiton, Ayrshire, in 1999. The Black Bull was Benny's Bar in the film 'The Match'. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Desmond McEntee, host of the Press Bar, Albion Street, Glasgow, known as Tom's, in 2000. Desmond's father began the business in 1928.

4. Tom's

Desmond McEntee, host of the Press Bar, Albion Street, Glasgow, known as Tom's, in 2000. Desmond's father began the business in 1928. | TSPL Photo: Donald MacLeod

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PubsScotlandLandlordsBarsMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice