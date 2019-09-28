Retro Nostalgia 1998: Former gala queens get together

Golden memories of gala days gone by were relived at a get-together in Slamannan.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Slamannan and Limerigg gala day, a reunion for all the former queens was held in the bowling club – and more than half of the 36 queens came together.

The special guest was Helen McRobbie, the very first gala queen in 1948, who travelled from Perth.

All those years ago Hellen was crowned by Marion Nimmo who was the village’s dux medallist in 1947.

Another far travelled visitor was 1953 queen, Ann McAndrew, who returned to the village from Fife.

Also attending was the only mother and daughter from the village to be queens, Mary Gardner (nee Wilson) and her daughter Mairi.