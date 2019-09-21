Retro Nostalgia 1997: Oldest FP cuts centenary cake

Sprightly Annie Brown went back to school this week after more than 80 years!

It was a very special occasion for the 92 year old – the oldest surviving former pupil of Maddiston Primary School. She was guest of honour at the school’s centenary celebrations and helped cut the celebration cake.

More than 200 balloons were released at a street party which ended three days of celebrations which included an exhibition of photographs and a tour of the school where former pupils could reminisce about days gone by.

The children were heavily involved in the event and performed songs and rhymes.

Annie is pictured with youngest pupil Jamie Skelton and the celebration cake.