Retro Nostalgia 1996; Falkirk is fizzing as Irn Bru goes west!

The last bottle of Falkirk made Irn Bru has rolled off the production line but there was no fanfare.

The Falkirk Herald requested to record this moment in local history but the company refused to give permission for a visit to the Camelon plant.

Barrs said it did not want to be involved in any publicity involving the closure of the Falkirk production line.

Instead the firm trumpeted the opening of the new plant in Cumbernauld with VIP guests including former Grand Prix motor racing star, Jackie Stewart.

Barrs will keep its sales and distribution centre in Falkirk but eight jobs have been lost.

Two of the eight workers were offered jobs at Cumbernauld. Six were in line to be offered jobs at a later date but have declined.

Local councillor Dennis Goldie said: ‘‘It is very sad. I knew Robbie Barr who was always proud to tell us about Falkirk operations.

‘‘They might have done something to recognise the production line was closing. Had there been a willingness to stay in Falkirk the council could have accommodated them.’’