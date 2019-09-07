Retro Nostalgia 1995: Old boys make their stage comeback

Falkirk Youth Theatre’s production of Godspell next week will have two not so youthful cast members.

District Council entertainments boss Craig Murray (37) and the show’s director Allan Graham (40) have been pressed into action due to one of the cast members dropping out at the last minute.

But, for Craig, its a return to one of his favourite shows.

He played the lead role 13 years ago when Tryst Theatre and the Youth Theatre combined to stage the Scottish amateur premiere of Godspell at the town hall.

This time around it is a case of himself and Allan fitting in various comedy parts and it is definitely a case of the show must go on!

‘‘It’s been quite a few years since either of us took part in a show on stage,’’ said Craig.