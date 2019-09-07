Retro Nostalgia 1995: Grand win for competition addict

Competition addict Valerie Cooper came up trumps when she entered a contest in a national newspaper.

The mother of two scooped £1000 to spend in any Asda store.

After she collected her prize vouchers a delighted Valerie (40) said: ‘‘Entering competitions is my hobby but it was such a surprise to win this one. Spending the vouchers will be easy as there is a such a variety in Asda.’’

Valerie is married to Fergus. The couple live in Polmont Park, Polmont, and have two children, Philip (6) and Louise (4).

Valerie picked up her prize at Asda in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.