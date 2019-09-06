Retro nostalgia 1995: Alcohol free teens’ pub bid for Port?

An alcohol free pub and a nightclub for teenagers came a step closer this week.

A special group has been formed by local youngsters with support from community education workers.

The teenagers will take the posts of chairman, treasurer, secretary and public relations organiser.

Sub-groups for fundraising, research and consultation will also be set up.

Community education worker Gordon Nicol said: ‘‘There is very substantial support for this development right across the community with local groups, other services and agencies adding their weight to ensure the young people get the maximum assistance.’’ The bid has the support of Councillor Pat McCafferty (pictured).