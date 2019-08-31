Retro Nostalgia 1994: Roy’s a prize pooch again this year!

Even an attack from an angry wasp couldn’t stop Roy the whippet from becoming Falkirk’s top dog for the second time in a row.

The three-year-old pooch has taken the Best In Show award at the Falkirk Family Weekend in Callendar Park to add to the same prize he won last year.

But for Roy and 11-year-old owner, Hazel Smith, of Wellbank Cottage, Slamannan, a successful defence of the title looked in doubt when the champion was stung on the paw.

Hazel said: “There were a lot of wasps at Callendar Park and one of them went for Roy just before the judging began.

“He was hobbling around on three legs for a while but he recovered just in time.”

The latest title adds to a string of trophies and rosettes Roy – kennel name Wellbank Regal Magic–- has picked up with Hazel, a primary seven pupil at Limerigg School, since she chose him from a litter of puppies.

Dog and owner also took top slot in the Family Show junior handler class and scooped a £100 voucher from Borg-Grech Photography for their Best In Show triumph.