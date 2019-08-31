Retro Nostalgia 1994: Donna’s bid for glamour title

A local girl is in the running for the title of Miss Scotland 1994.

Donna Reynolds (17) has reached the finals of the competition, which take place next Friday (September 9) at the plush Grosvenor Hotel in Glasgow.

Donna, who lives in Newcarron Village, works part-time in the bakery department at the Asda store in Falkirk.

She has already done some modelling, including an assignment in Japan.

She told the Falkirk Herald this week: “I’m really looking forward to the finals and to meet everyone.”

Up for grabs is a top prize of £2000 plus a chance to compete for the Miss UK title.

A special factor is all entrants have to raise money for The Variety Club of Great Britain.