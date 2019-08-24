Retro nostalgia 1993: Hospice visit takes the royal biscuit!

The Princess Royal officially opened the new £1 million extension to Strathcarron Hospice, which certainly took the biscuit!

For the Princess was presented with some home-made shortbread and a packet of sandwiches before setting off for her next appointment!

The royal VIP took time to chat to patients, relatives and staff during her visit on Wednesday which ran 30 minutes behind schedule.

The planned lunch break was cut short but caring staff made sure the smiling princess did not go hungry.

They wrapped some sandwiches in tinfoil and presented them along with a packet of shortbread made in the hospice kitchen.

The vist was the 11th that the Princess Royal has made to the hospice.