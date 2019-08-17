Retro Nostalgia 1992: Couple star in their very own ‘Love Story’

Romantic Mark Thomson may not be an officer – but he is certainly a gentleman!

Smitten Mark had a copy of the hit film ‘‘An Officer And A Glentleman’’ delivered to Falkirk’s Cannon Cinema for a special screening for two.

Halfway through, so in love Mark popped the question to Catrina Markie who has been his girlfriend for the last six years.

‘‘He told me he had a surprise for me,’’ said Catrina (24), ‘‘but I didn’t have a clue. I was absolutely shocked.’’

Added investment team member Catrina, who lives in Edinburgh: ‘‘The first film we saw together in 1986 was ‘An Officer And A Gentleman’.

‘‘Mark proposed just as Richard Gere proposed to Debra Winger – and I said ‘yes’.

Lovestruck Mark (23), Mitchell Place, Falkirk, a process operator at Enichem in Grangemouth, arranged the Sunday surprise with the Falkirk cinema. He hired the theatre for a private viewing and arranged for their first date film to be shown.

Mark said: ‘‘There would have been a fight if she’d said no!

‘‘I did it the right way and went to see her father to ask his permission.’’