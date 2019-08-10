Retro Nostalgia 1991: Premier ballet school place for Deborah

High stepping ballet dancer Deborah Pitt is all set to pirouette her way to the top.

Deborah (11), Laxdale Drive, Denny, has been accepted for The Royal Ballet School in London.

Her achievement is all the more remarkable as she is the only girl from Scotland to be awarded a place at the world-famous school this year.

Deborah will head off to her exciting new life in September and will be staying for a year.

She will then have a chance of staying for another five years.

Deborah turned down a place at Knightswood Secondary School, Glasgow, so that she could go to The Royal Ballet School. She was a member of Scottish Ballet classes for two years.

The youngster was put forward for a place at the Royal Ballet summer school last year and was accepted.

She so impressed the school that they asked her to compete in the final auditions for this year.

Her mum, Evelyn, said: ‘‘We are all delighted. Deborah is ecstatic and is desperate to go. She wants to make ballet her career and this is a great opportunity.’’