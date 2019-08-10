Retro Nostalgia 1991: Council strikes gold with Klondyke’s aid

The seeds have been sown on a new venture which could see similar schemes sprouting up.

In a sponsorship deal unique to Falkirk, the district council and Klondyke Garden Centre have joined forces to produce the landscaped roundabouts on Callendar Road.

The council approached Klondyke Garden Centre with the idea and it agreed to provide the required materials.

Alex Howson, director of leisure services, considered the roundabouts ‘‘an enhancement of the environment’’.

‘‘It’s an ex-cellent way of improving the surroundings, involving the public and private sectors.’’ The scheme will be expanded to include a Japanese theme at Laurieston.