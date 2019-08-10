Retro Nostalgia 1991: Chain reaction to bike campaign

Over 150 youngsters queued up to give their bikes the stamp of approval in Polmont.

Police officers tackled the children when St Margaret’s Primary School took its turn in the ‘‘Bike Busters’’ campaign.

Since the week-long promotion started over 750 bikes throughout the district have been postcoded by the crime prevention unit of Falkirk police.

PC Donna Denny, who was in charge of the special ‘‘Stamp It’’ caravan, said: ‘‘We had a great week.

‘‘We’ve been astounded at the response from everyone.

‘‘Polmont was overwhelming. We had a queue of youngsters going out the school gates.

‘‘We had a super reaction and we could not have had that without the help of The Falkirk Herald.’’