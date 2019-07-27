Retro Nostalgia 1989: Sun shines on Airth Games spectacular

One of the best and sunniest Airth Games for years, that was the verdict of the crowd who attended this annual event.

When local residents compared some of the games of recent years it was a pleasure to compare the change from some days when it seemed as though the rain was waiting for the big day to dawn and then chuck it down all day.

The traditional dancing, wrestling, racing – on foot and on bike – all provided much more spectacular entertainment for an audience who had no need for waterproofs or umbrellas.

Australian heavyweight David Huxley from Canberra almost effortlessly lifted the Smiddy Stane and carried it 12 or more metres to be congratulated by the Provost.