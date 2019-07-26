Retro Nostalgia 1989: Holyrood date for Alex and his MBE

Well known retired Falkirk businessman Alex Mitchell showed his love of Scotland when he opted to receive his MBE at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh, instead of the more traditional venue of Buckingham Palace.

Alex of Gartcows Crescent, who was recognised in the New Year honours, told the Falkirk Herald: ‘‘The Holyrood setting is chosen only once every five years and I jumped at the chance of receiving my medal in Scotland.

‘‘When I heard about the choice, it seemed the natural thing to do.’’

An enthus-iastic Falkirk Bairn, Alex gave a lifetime of service to the construction industry before retiring last Hogmanay – the day before his 65th birthday and, of course, the day before he was honoured by the Queen.