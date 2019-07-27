Retro Nostalgia 1989: Glenbervie golf pro turns in a fine maiden Open Golf display

Glenbervie assistant professional Colin Gillies is on the verge of making a major impact on the European golfing scene.

That’s the verdict of his ‘‘boss’’ Glenbervie pro George McKay after Colin’s sparkling performance at last week’s British Open at Royal Troon.

The 23 year old Larbert golfer played some of the best golf of his career to survive the halfway cut in his first Open.

Achieving remarkable consistency, Colin carded rounds of 72, 74, 74, 74 to win £2500.

The Glenbervie man, who made the Open only after a nail-biting play off in the qualifying rounds, actually led the Open in the first couple of hours play last Thursday.

Starting out at 7.55am, he picked up two birdies at the 4th and 5th holes to go two under par.

And, although he slipped back to level par after the first 18 holes, that start – coupled with a second round 74 – was enough to squeeze Colin into the final two days of the competition.

‘‘That was my main aim and I was delighted to achieve it,’’ Colin told The Falkirk Herald.

‘‘After that, everything else was a bonus.’’ Colin was delighted at the reception given him.