Retro Nostalgia 1988: Bride is injured in honeymoon smash

A honeymoon couple involved in a serious road accident in the Highlands say the experience has not put them off returning to the area.

Henry Grant (23) and his injured bride, Domini (19), are already planning a return to the Fort William area just days after a car driven on the wrong side of the road ploughed into their vehicle.

The impact forced Domini’s head through the windscreen.

She spent some time in the Belford Hospital, Fort William, where surgeons inserted 25 stitches in her lacerated face.

Speaking from her home in Grangemouth, she said she was lucky to be alive.

Husband Henry was shocked but otherwise unhurt in the collision.

The female Belgian driver admitted reckless driving and was fined £30.