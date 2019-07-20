Retro Nostalgia 1988: Archer Moira strikes bull’s eye with high scoring performance

Local archer Moira Taylor recently notched up another success when she travelled to Northern Ireland for their most prestigious tournament of the season – the Northern Ireland Archery Society Fita Star.

Not only did archers from all over Northern Ireland attend, but also archers from England and Scotland.

Moira shot her third highest score of the season to win the ladies’ tournament by a clear 120 points from H Gibson who is a member of the Great Britain squad.

After her fine performance at the weekend Moira shot the final score necessary to qualify for the title of Grand Master Bowman.

This title is the highest standard in archery and is gained by a mere handful of archers throughout the UK each year.

This is the first time in 16 years of archery that Moira has gained this standard and she is the only lady in Scotland for at least 10 years to have reached this standard.

lCyclist David Hannah (Albany Wheelers-CR Smith) won Law Wheelers ‘‘25’’ in 57 mins 41 secs, five minutes clear of the runner-up. Albany also took the team prize,