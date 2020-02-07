Retro Nostalgia 1986: Home success in sight for Ann

It could be said that success is foreign to Ann Williamson. The country and western star who lives in Wallacestone has for the last four years commanded unprecedented popularity among the record buying public in both North and South Ireland.

But she’s yet to hit the right chord in her native land. Things look set to change, however, with the release this week of her new album ‘‘Precious Memories’’. Her first-ever release on the mainland, the disc marks a substantial, albeit temporary, change in musical direction.

Said Ann: ‘‘I decided last year with my record company, Emerald, to record a selection of favourite Gospel hymns.’’

The new album has already sold 20,000 copies in Ireland.