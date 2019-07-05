Retro Nostalgia 1986: Falkirk tennis star takes national title

A Falkirk teenager has battled her way through to win the girls’ under 18 title at the Prudential Scottish Junior Championship at Craiglockhart, Edinburgh.

And, in doing so, she became the first player from Falkirk District to win a national title since Laurieston’s Andrew Nicol won the boys’ title 15 years ago.

Fiona West (18), unseeded, did it in style with a surprisingly easy 6-2, 6-0 win over fourth seed Katie Harrison from Edinburgh in the final.

Fiona, who plays for Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club, said: I was particularly pleased because I had a very tough draw.

‘‘I had all the strokes when I was younger but this win has given my confidence a tremendous boost.’’