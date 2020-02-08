Retro Nostalgia 1986: Burns supper hosted Aussie emigrants

A Burns supper enjoyed a taste of ‘‘Down Under’’ in addition to more traditional fare.

Two special guests at the Callendar Miners’ Welfare Burns supper in the Glen Club were Drew and Joyce McCulloch from Adelaide in southern Australia.

Drew and Joyce emigrated to Australia from Brightons four years ago but are on holiday at the moment visiting Joyce’s mother, Mrs Betty Docherty.

The couple were treated to an evening of traditional Scottish entertainment at which Mrs Docherty made the reply to the ‘‘Toast to the Lasses’’.

Other Burns suppers this week were held by Falkirk High School debating society and Camelon Pipe Band.

The pipe band event was held at Carmuirs Golf Club.