Retro Nostalgia 1986: Bairns to be feted by District Council for winning promotion

Falkirk’s footballing heroes will be honoured later this month for their achievement in bringing Premier League football to the town.

A civic reception is being hosted by Falkirk District Council for the Bairns in the lesser town hall on Thursday, July 11.

Provost John Docherty said: ‘‘It is quite something for the town when your team is going into the Premier League and we are only too happy to recognise that. We wish them luck in the new season.’’

The civic reception will cap a hectic week for the Bairns in the run-up to the start of the new season for it is sandwiched in between games against Shrewsbury on the Monday, Rangers on the Wednesday, Bradford on the Friday and against Bo’ness (away) on the Saturday.

The Bairns finalised their pre-season programme when they fixed up a clash with Dumbarton, now managed by former Falkirk boss Alex Totten (pictured).

Former Falkirk goal ace Gerry McCoy also plays for Dumbarton.

Meanwhile, Falkirk FC manager Billy Lamont has warned re-signing rebels George Watson, Jimmy Gilmour and Alan Irvine that they will not be considered for the pre-season fixtures.