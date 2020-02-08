Retro Nostalgia 1986: Andy’s in the driving seat as date for golf tourney is set

Comedian Andy Cameron is wearing a really broad smile these days.

At the latest planning meeting for his Pro-Celebrity Am to be held at Glenbervie on April 20, he was told that four local garages have each presented a car as a prize for the professionals.

Alex Hardie of Larbert are offering one of the brand new Peugeot 309 models for a hole in one at the 158-yard 4th; David Morrison & Son of Camelon a two litre Montego HL for a hole in one at the 191 yard 13th; Menzies Motors Ltd. of Stirling a BMW 318i for a hole in one at the 172 yard 10th and Millars of Falkirk Ltd. a Ford Granada for a hole in two at the 390 yard 14th.

Andy says that the general sponsorships are coming in well but ‘‘to get support like this from the local motor dealers is absolutely tremendous and gives the tournament a major boost.’’

The event is being held to raise funds for handicapped children in Scotland.

lThe County Golf Union has an impressive line up of speakers for the annual dinner to be held at the Park Hotel, Falkirk, on March 3.

The main toast will be proposed by Ken Schofield, executive director and secretary of the PGA European Tour.