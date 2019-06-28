Retro Nostalgia 1985: Success at last for golden girl Kaye at Scottish championship

Kaye Jeffrey beat a five-year jinx at the weekend when she raced to a sprint double in the Scottish championships at Meadowbank.

The Grangemouth girl had good cause to celebrate as this was her first success in the national championships.

Over the past five years something has always gone wrong to thwart her in her bid for the Scottish title.

‘‘The first year when I ran in the 200m, I was leading with five metres to go when I fell,’’ said Kaye, who runs for Edinburgh Southern Harriers.

‘‘The second year I was out through injury, the third year I was disqualified and the fourth year I was away with the British team when the championships were held.

‘‘And last year I missed out again because I was ill,’’ said Kaye, referring to the mystery bug which sidelined her for over a year and which made her double success at the weekend all the more remarkable.

Not surprisingly, Kaye Scottish native 100m record holder, was delighted to make the breakthrough in the 1985 championships.

‘‘It has been a long time in coming,’’ she said.

Kaye (21) added: ‘‘The fact that I was favourite made it harder.’’