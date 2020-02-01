Retro Nostalgia 1985: Persil is Eric’s pride and joy after big win

Persil is a winner, the manufacturers say, and Eric Liddell would wholeheartedly agree.

For the ‘‘Persil’’ in question is a large white rabbit which has been sweeping the boards at rabbit shows up and down the country.

Its latest, and undoubtedly greatest, win is the Gold Star Diploma.

The diploma and a trophy is the result of a year’s hard work by Eric (32) of Campfield Street, Grahamston.

And it also marks the return of the Diploma to Scotland after a break of more than 10 years in England.

Eric explained: ‘‘The majority of shows are given points. The smaller shows are rated with just one point while others have three.

‘‘The more wins you have at the bigger shows the more points you collect.

‘‘During 1984 Persil won 40 points and this led to the Gold Star Diploma.’’

Eric bought his first rabbit five years ago and intended only to keep it as a pet but as he got more and more involved he decided to buy more and start showing them.

Eric is pictured with Persil and another of his prize-winning rabbits.