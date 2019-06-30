Retro Nostalgia 1985: Gaelic choir’s success at mini-Mod

Hitting all the right notes at the weekend was Falkirk’s junior Gaelic Choir.

For soloist Rhona Morrison from Denny sang her way to success when she beat stiff competition to win the Madge C Brown Gold Medal at the Mid-Argyll Mod on Saturday.

And the junior choir was placed second in the unison singing class ‘‘Poirt a Beul’’. Some members of the talented group are pictured with their conductor, Donella Macleod.

The event was held at Lochgilphead High School and was a real test of nerve for Rhona who was involved in a tie for the gold medal with Catriona McLaughlin from Taynuilt near Oban and both girls had to sing twice for the adjudicators. Rhona came out tops in the sing-off, winning by just one point.