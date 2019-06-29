Retro Nostalgia 1985: Abandoned baby is safe in hospital

Little Baby X is safe after being abandoned in Camelon.

The healthy, eight pound baby boy – christened James by nurses – is now safe and well in the children’s ward at Falkirk Royal Infirmary. He was discovered in the telephone box outside the Copper Top, Main Street, in the early hours of Tuesday wearing a vest and wrapped in two woollen cot blankets.

Police are now anxious to trace the mother who may be in urgent need of medical attention.

James was born some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

‘‘The baby was found following a 999 call to the station at 9am on Tuesday and was picked up by an ambulance crew,’’ said a police spokesman.

Nurses report that baby James is happy and healthy.