Retro Nostalgia 1985: 60 years of Polmont Brownies

A Brownie pack celebrated its 60th birthday this week.

Members of the 1st Polmont pack held a party last Tuesday night to mark the anniversary.

The pack was first registered on January 16, 1925, and, since its formation, hundreds of girls have passed through the Brownie ranks.

At the celebration in Polmont Old Church hall the current pack girls welcomed former members.

Brown Owl, Mrs Janet Anderson, said: ‘‘It’s rather nice having a get-together of old members. A 60th birthday is well worth celebrating’’.

Mrs Anderson is pictured cutting the birthday cake with Lynne Fiddes (7) of Appin Way, Polmont, the youngest member of the pack, and Mrs Ada Hotson, Brown Owl prior to Mrs Anderson.