Retro Nostalgia 1984: School show was just ‘Wizard’

Falkirk High School’s lavish production of ‘‘The Wizard of Oz’’ ends its four-night run tomorrow (Saturday).

The magic of the staging of the production was clearly created from the enthusiasm with which the young people of the cast threw themselves into their roles.

From heroine Dorothy, played by Margaret Jenkins, to the youngest Munchkin everyone shared a tremendous zeal which captivated the audiences.

Margaret combined marvellous acting with her singing voice which clearly revealed how she had been chosen for the part.

She was ably supported by the other principals: John Burt (scarecrow), Stuart Law (tin man) and Alan Benzie (lion). Add to that a chorus eager to raise the roof and marvellous musical accompaniment.