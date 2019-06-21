Retro nostalgia 1984: Olympic medallist pools his talent

Water babe Christopher Paul from Falkirk had expert tuition during swimming lessons at Butlin’s in Skegness.

His teacher was Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew, who visits the Butlins pool every week. Christopher (4) is the son of ‘‘Falkirk Herald’’ compositor Robert Paul who was holidaying at Butlins with his wife and four children.

Butlins proved a big hit with three year old Nicola Cooper from Denny who won the ‘‘Picture of Health’’ competition at the Ayr holiday centre while on holiday with mum Linda, dad Iain and sister Laura. The family live at Baxter Crescent.

lFalkirk District Council has appointed Craig Murray entertainments assistant. He is well known as a former member of Falkirk youth and children’s threatre companies.