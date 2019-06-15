Retro Nostalgia 1983: Sun shines on gala day in Camelon

Mariners could not quite believe their eyes on Saturday morning – no rain, no black clouds and no blustery winds and then out came the sun!

For the first time since the rebirth of Camelon’s big day three years ago, Mariners could dress up in their glad rags and not face being soaked to the skin.

Although it wasn’t a scorcher, the sun did shine through for much of the day and the cool breeze failed to dampen the enthusiasm.

Queen Helen Love was as pretty as a picture as she was crowned by former headmistress Mrs Rhona Paterson and attended by maids of honour Shonagh Campbell and Sharon McFarlane, ladies in waiting Natalie Thomson, Aileen Hughes, Pauline Quinlivan and Kirsty Ross. Queen Helen is pictured.