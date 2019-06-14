Retro Nostalgia 1983: Sun shines for Denny’s big day

Yet again, last Saturday, the crowning of Denny’s gala queen coincided with Her Britannic Majesty’s official birthday and trooping of the colour ceremony in London.

Rather fewer people of course – around 1500 – attended the Denny crowning ceremony in Herbertshire Castle Park.

But the local response was as enthusiastic as ever in support of the youngsters and the weather looked on benignly also.

The principals and supporting retinue in the crowning ceremony showed once more how well they had been trained in regal protocol.

Queen-elect was Nicola Bateman of Jubilee Road, Dunipace, a pupil at Dunipace Primary School. Karen Speedie (pictured) was dowager queen.