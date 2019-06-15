Retro Nostalgia 1983: Scott’s sky high with art competition win

Camelon schoolboy Scott Walker took to the skies this week as part of the prize he scooped in a special painting competition sponsored and organised by housebuilders Barratt Falkirk Limited in conjunction with The Falkirk Herald.

Seven year old Scott, a Primary 3 pupil at Bantaskin Primary School, beat over 2500 entrants from primary schools all over Falkirk District who were invited to ‘‘design the ideal house’’.

Scott from Summerford, Camelon, was taken up in the famous Barratt helicopter on Sunday from the builder’s Carron site.

He and his family will also enjoy a great holiday prize in Aviemore courtesy of Barratt.

Judging the competition were Mr Sam Horsburgh, managing director of Barratt Falkirk Limited, Mr Ken Waddell, editor of the Falkirk Herald, and Miss Lynn Mitchell, an art teacher at Bo’ness Academy.

Mr Allister Ramsay, a Barratt spokesman and sales manager, said the company was delighted at the response to the competition.

‘‘The standard was very high and the judges faced a difficult task,’’ he said.