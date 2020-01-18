Retro Nostalgia 1983: All smiles after new car win

Grangemouth couple Joan and John Hendron could not believe their luck last week when they were handed the keys to a brand new Mini Metro.

The gleaming car was first prize in the six-weekly draw for ICI employees via the social club and the keys were presented by Mr Gordon McIntosh, manager of the ICI Club.

The Metro was provided by Carmichael’s Garage in Bainsford.

There was good news, too, for two local couples who entered a festive competition run by the Falkirk Herald.

The Fergusons from Grangemouth will be holidaying abroad after winning first prize of a return trip on any Sealink ferry route to Europe for a family of four as will Elizabeth Aird, runner up, who won a return trip for two.