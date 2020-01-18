Retro Nostalgia 1983: A sound idea which could aid the blind

A new invention could bring a boost to the blind - and win its inventor £2500.

Mr Bill McCarthy (44), a teacher at Graeme High School, has submitted his design to a national competition run by the magazine Wireless World.

The competition, for an electrical device to help the disabled, has its finals in the Institution of Electrical Engineers in London on January 30.

Mr McCarthy’s invention is a depth gauge which measures the liquid level in cups and bowls. It would help many blind people avoid being scalded.

They would know when a kettle or a cup of team was full.

About the size of a small torch with a rod on the end, the gauge has a series of indicators which set off different pitched sounds.