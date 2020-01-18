Retro Nostalgia 1983: A grand occasion for hospice fundraisers

Strathcarron Hospice received a major boost at the weekend.

A cheque for the magnificent sum of £1000 was handed over following the first night of the Tennent’s Sixes national football competition at Coasters Arena.

Football fans flocked to the arena on Sunday evening to see a special contest for amateur six a side teams.

They also witnessed Falkirk and East Stirling doing battle for The Falkirk Herald Trophy.

Event organisers Tennent Caledonian Breweries took the chance to donated £1000 to Strathcarron Hospice to commemorate this unique sporting occasion.

In the picture Tennent’s marketing director Angus Meldrum is seen presenting the cheque to Dr Gillies Sinclair from the hospice.

Also present at the cheque handover were Mr Grant Millard, Falkirk Herald general manager; Mr Eddie Moffat, Falkirk FC chairman; Mr John Edmunds of Coasters; Mr John Turnbull, chairman of East Stirling FC; and Mr Robert Hay, vice-president of the Scottish Amateur Football Association.