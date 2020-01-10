Retro nostalgia 1982: Girls outnumber boys on New Year’s Day

The girls outnumbered the boys in the New Year arrival stakes at Falkirk Royal Infirmary.

For three out of four of the first babies born on New Year’s Day were young misses.

The first to arrive on the scene at just two minutes after the bells was Mrs Eileen Terry’s daughter, Lauren. She weighed a healthy 8lb 12oz and will be going to stay with her proud mum and dad at Standalane, Kincardine.

Next to come along at 2.40am was another girl, 7lb 7oz Donna, daughter of Mrs Carol McKinlay of Forth Avenue, Larbert.

The third girl, Sarah King, arrived at 5.33am weighing 6lb 14oz.

Sarah’s mum, Margaret, of Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth, wil be taking home a little sister for Christopher and Michael.

The first boy arrived at 2.12pm to Mrs Marion Ferrie, Morven Drive, Polmont, who gave birth to Lewis weighing 7lb 13oz.

The last Ne’er Day arrival, with just 45 minutes to spare, was Niall Hay, Mrs Fiona Hay lives at Craigievar Avenue, Carron. Her son weighed 8lb 8oz.