Retro Nostalgia 1982: French Connection for Larbert Opera

The French dressing which accompanied dinner at the Peebles Hydro Hotel on Monday evening was a surefire recipe for success.

For when the Scottish Federation of Master Bakers booked the entertainment for their annual dinner-dance they really used their loaf and asked Larbert Opera to provide a French evening.

And ooh la la what a slice of the action they got from these lovely Larbert ladies!

The ladies of Larbert Opera – and the gents – really made it a night to remember with songs during the meal and a superb cabaret afterwards.

And, just to prove how well these ladies can-can the management at Peebles Hydro Hotel have asked them if could put on a Christmas show at the hotel this year.

Fans of Larbert Opera waiting in suspense for the group’s next production will be pleased to know that they are at present working on two new shows for later in the year and early next year.

But, for the Master Bakers on Monday night it was most definitely a case of ‘‘Vive La France!’’