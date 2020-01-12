Retro nostalgia 1982: Five generations’ celebration

Five generations of a family joined together at Falkirk’s Lochgreen Hospital to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Mrs Dolina Wood (99) lived with her daughter May at The Bungalow, Kerse Lane, Falkirk, before going into hospital almost two years ago.

She was especially happy to see her great great grand-daughter little Gemma Jackson who made the long journey from Islay where her dad, Archie, is distillery manager at Bowmore.

Our photograph shows (back row left to right), Mrs Marlene Cockburn (43), grandmother; Mr Ian Wood (70), great grandfather; Mrs Dolina Jackson (21). Front row Mrs Dolina Wood (99) and six week old Gemma Jackson.