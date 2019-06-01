Retro Nostalgia 1981: Singular honour for Denny man

A member of Denny Baptist Church has recently qualified – the first in Scotland – as an accredited official lay pastor in the Baptist Church.

He is Mr John Sharp (73) of Kirk-hill Place, Denny.

Mr Sharp, a retired foundry craftsman, has been a member of Denny Baptist Church for over 50 years.

He has been a deacon for 45 years and is now a senior deacon. Among other offices held he has been church secretary, Sunday School superintendent and secretary of Christian Endeavour in the Church.

He has served on the National Council of the Christian Endeavour movement and has served as president in two sessions. He is also president of the Denny branch of the National Bible Society of Scotland.