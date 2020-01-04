Retro Nostalgia 1981: Safeway boost for town’s east end

Top management in Falkirk’s ailing Callendar Riggs shopping centre this week sent out a giant New Year welcome to the proposed Safeway store development earmarked for the town.

For the top shop bosses in the centre – once labelled as the future shopping Mecca for Central Region – believe the ambitious project will act as the shot in the arm the complex needs to ‘‘get back on its feet’’.

And the introduction of the Safeway chain store, coupled with the new Tesco development currently under construction, could bring Falkirk’s troubled east end new prosperity and, more importantly, a fresh lease of life.

However, if the new Safeway proposals get off the ground, the daily shopping habits of every shopper in Falkirk District could change drastically as competition hots up between the stores in the Callendar Riggs area. Falkirk District Council Provost John Docherty said: ‘‘If there is good value for money in the Callendar Riggs area in the near future, that’s exactly where Falkirk shoppers will go.’’