Retro Nostalgia 1981: Queen’s honour for GHS rector

As this week’s Falkirk Herald went to press it was announced that the rector of Graeme High School, Mr William Morrison, had been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the queen’s New Year Honours List. Mr Morrison (pictured) has been rector at the Callendar Road secondary school for 15 years.

Others included in the list are Miss Janet Craig Sinclair, vice-president of the Forth Valley branch of the British Red Cross Society, who gains the Member of the British Empire (MBE) award; former Central Scotland Police Chief Constable Edward Frizzell, Companion of the British Empire (CBE); and Mr Duncan Pollock McGuinness, process operator Falkirk Works British Steel Corporation (Chemicals) Ltd, who is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).