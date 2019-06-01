Retro nostalgia 1981: Programme of events rolled out to celebrate Shire’s centenary

East Stirling FC, who reach a major milestone in their history when they celebrate their 100th birthday later this year, this week outlined events being organised to mark the club’s centenary.

The Firs Park club plan to make their centenary an occasion to remember with a series of celebrations going on both on and off their field in October and November.

Among the events currently being arranged are:

A spectacular show in Falkirk Town Hall featuring some of Scotland’s top acts; a centenary dinner to which all Scottish clubs will be invited as well as Shire players past and present; the publication of a booklet tracing East Stirling’s history; a centenary football match between Shire and one of Britain’s top clubs; and a night at the races in the Firs Park Social Club when racing films will be shown and punters allowed a flutter.

East Stirling’s programme of events clearly puts the emphasis on celebrating in style but the club is also hoping that the centenary will have a two-fold spin off.

As a club with very limited resources, Shire are hoping that the various events will give their bank balance a boost and even tempt a few more spectators through the turnstiles.