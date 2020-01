Having a smashing time at The Hurlet bar in Tamfourhill last week was White Horse whisky representative Mr Angus MacRitchie who is pictured here holding a bottle of pennies collected by the patrons of the popular local pub.

Also in the picture is Mr George Sproul of the Scottish Taverners’ Association which will distribute the money to local charities.

Looking on and about to break open the bottle are Hurlet proprietors and former professional footballing brothers Alex and Jim Scott.