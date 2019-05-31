Retro nostalgia 1981: Car comp winner can’t yet drive

Alan Hutchison is itching to pass his driving test because he has just won a sporty Ford Escort XR3.

Alan (18) of Osborne Gardens, Falkirk, is still a learner driver but that did not stop him scooping the top prize in a nationwide competition run by Burton’s the Tailors.

And, on Tuesday, the lucky lad collected his bright red £6000 prize from Millar’s Autocentre in Falkirk.

Alan, a lab technician at BP Oils, Grangemouth, said: ‘‘It’s really magic. I can still hardly believe it! Some youngsters start off with a wee banger. I’m lucky I’ll have this beauty to drive around in. It’s a brilliant car.’’

Alan won a digital watch in Burton’s ‘‘Race into Spring’’ promotion and his luck continued when he won the car.